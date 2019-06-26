Much Ado About Backstage: Longford preps for spectacular summer programme

It’s all heating up this summer at Backstage Theatre, Longford, as they prepare for a jam packed line-up of events that will keep you entertained right the way through to Christmas.

As part of a full line up of events during Cruthú Arts Festival, Backstage play host to renowned singer Sue Rynhart accompanied by pianist Huw Warren and Longford’s own Manchán Magan who uniquely combines storytelling with breadmaking.

Internationally renowned choreographer, who also hails from Longford, Marguerite Donlon, curates the exciting Step Up Dance Programme with Dance Limerick which will showcase in Backstage at the end of August.

Bell X1 front man, Paul Noonan, kicks off the autumn season with a much anticipated solo gig that is already selling fast and master guitarist and well-known country music personality, Ciarán Rosney pays tribute to music legend Gentle on My Mind, The Glen Campbell Story accompanied by a five-piece band.

In keeping with musical nostalgia, audience members can take a trip down memory lane with an all-singing all-dancing Abba Tribute in December and hits of the 70s and 80s Gina and the Champions. Longford favourites Mick Flavin and pianist Peter Regan will also take to the stage.

Fresh from his acclaimed performance as Billy Murphy in the TV series and movie The Young Offenders, Shane Casey brings his hilarious comedy Wet Paint. It’s 2005 - the country is booming. Jambons are at an all time high at €2. That blind opera singer guy is coming to Cork as part of the European Capital of Culture thing and tickets are impossible to find.

Inspired by his time as a painter/decorator himself, Shane Casey’s hilarious play depicts a day-in-the-life of two Cork painters and their boss during the Celtic Tiger era, when anything was possible-at least inside your head.

Book lovers will be thrilled to learn that best-selling author of the hit When All Is Said, Anne Griffen will be appearing as part of the One Book series with Words Ireland.

There’s plenty in store for kids with a jam-packed programme of theatre. Backstage’s exciting Playmaking project with Artist in Residence Maisie Lee, supported by Arts Council Ireland, Creative Ireland and Longford County Council, is in full swing with participants busily working on their plays that will appear on stage during Aisling Children’s Festival.

Coiscéim Dance Theatre are back with an unmissable feast for the senses and The Dig will bring the little ones on an adventure of bones and mystery with a fascinating Archaeologist.

Schools will be treated to performances from two of Ireland’s leading children’s theatre companies: Barnstorm's magical production The Bockety World of Henry & Bucket that looks at friendship through a day in the life of two friends who live in a bockety world of discarded objects; and Branar Theatre’s festive production of Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Ballet Ireland return with one of the most loved of ballets of all time, Swan Lake, combining romantic themes, classical technique and ethereal imagery together with Tchaikovsky's majestic score, to ensure this masterpiece’s immortality.

This enduring story of love and tragedy, good and evil, has enthralled audiences since it premiered in 1877. This autumn, 25 leading professional dancers from Ireland and abroad will perform in this breath-taking production which was loved by audiences and critics when last produced by Ballet Ireland.

One of the highlights of the autumn season is the return of Rough Magic Theatre company with Shakespeare’s most hilarious comedies of rumour, romance, and a fuss over a trifle, in this scintillating production of Much Ado About Nothing…like you’ve never seen it before!

An unmissable production of deception and excess, sparkling wit and linguistic exuberance this brand new production, is destined to become the talk of the town this autumn.

On the deck of a deluxe mobile home, a group of friends gather for a week long party full of cocktail-infused debauchery, bad dancing and questionable gender politics.

As the celebrations continue, two couples emerge. Claudio and Hero fall deeply and madly in love, while Benedick and Beatrice resume their altogether more quarrelsome romance.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’ charts the course of these two star-crossed courtships as malicious rumour and pointed lies threaten to tear them both apart.

In this absurd, exuberant, and vibrantly funny piece of theatre, Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing asks, can we ever truly know the people we love? Complete with a 30 piece choir singing on stage, this is most certainly one not to miss.

Further details and tickets for all shows are available on 043 33 47888 or backstage.ie.

