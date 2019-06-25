Public consultation on preferred route for N55 Athlone to Ballymahon road realignment

A public consultation on the preferred route for the N55 Athlone to Ballymahon road realignment takes place on Wednesday, June 26 from 2pm to 8pm in Tubberclaire Hall.

It is understood that councillors from Longford and Westmeath will be briefed in advance of the consultation process opening to the public.

Land owners most effected by the realignment project should have been contacted at this stage.

Tomorrow's event will provide members of the public with the opportunity to put questions to TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland), the National Roads Office, both Longford and Westmeath County Councils and design consultants Atkins.