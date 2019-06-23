Met Éireann issues rainfall weather warning for Longford

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Longford.

According to Met Éireann, scattered thundery downpours will push northwards later Sunday and for a time on Monday.

Rainfall totals of 25-40mm are possible in some areas over a short period.

The warning is valid from Sunday at 18:00 to Monday at 06:00.

 