A special 2 for 1 treat for Longford burger lovers

National Burger Day takes place tomorrow, June 20, and it will see hundreds of participating outlets across the country offer a special 2 for 1 offer for one day only on their signature burgers in celebration of National Burger Day.

Also read: Love Island Update: Tom to make a play for Ballymahon's Maura?

In Longford there are four participants;

The Farmers Fork, Ballymahon

The Village Inn, Lanesboro

Take 2 restaurant, Longford town

Chef Kebab, Edgeworthstown

The full list of participating outlets can be found at www.nationalburgerday.ie

National Burger Day is sponsored by Kepak, and supported by Heinz, Dubliner Cheese and Ben & Jerry’s, and it is a nationwide celebration for everything people love about Irish burgers.

Ahead of National Burger Day, the restaurants featuring the best burgers in Leinster were revealed.

Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta, Kepak Marketing Director said, "For a second year running, we received thousands of votes from the public, having their say on their favourite burger. There were hundreds of entries this year from across the island and it was tough competition. We’d like to say a huge thank you to all the businesses that took part and to the public for casting their votes. This truly is a celebration of great quality burgers from across the country."

Also read: Longford Olympic hopeful Darragh Greene wins bronze at French Open Swimming Championships