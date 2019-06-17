Three Longford motorists clocked at twice 50km limit

As part of a speeding operation carried out earlier this morning from 5am to 7am, Monday June 17, Longford Roads Policing Unit detected three motorists travelling over twice the legal speed limit.

The motorists in question were clocked at in excess of 100kms in a 50km zone through the village of Tarmonbarry.

Also read: Midlands woman fined for careless driving at Longford show

As part of the speeding operation, two other motorists were detected travelling at 147km/hr in a 100km zone. Each of the perpetrators have been issued fixed charge notices.