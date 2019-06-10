€180,875 funding for Longford providers will help create new childcare places

Six county Longford childcare providers are to receive funding of €180,875.



Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone TD, announced on Monday that a total of €6.25m in Capital funding is to be awarded to providers of Early Learning and Care and School Age Childcare this summer.



The six successful providers in Longford are;



Kilnashee Childcare Limited €50,000

Leonie Walsh, Playdays - €50,000

Anna Lynch and Elaine Woods, Lámh Beag €30,875

St Columba’s Afterschool - €20,000

Ballinalee Little Learners - €15,000

Springlawn Childcare Community Group - €15,000



The funding will contribute towards the creation of new places for 0-3 year olds, new school age childcare places, and essential fire safety improvements for community-owned services.



Bernie Greene, Support & Development Team at Longford County Childcare Committee, outlined that the capital funding was awarded following the completion of a very competitive application and appraisal process and she offered congratulations to the six successful Longford recipients.

Minister Zappone said: “Quality accessible affordable childcare requires investment. This funding will translate into over 3,600 new and extra spaces for children up to the age of 15. It is another step as we seek to address the decades of under-investment and neglect by successive governments. Overall Government investment in early learning and care has jumped 117% since 2015.”



Longford County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Micheál Carrigy said he was delighted with the announcement of the funding for local childcare providers.



He commented, “This investment will lead to the creation of additional childcare places in Longford and it is a welcome boost for parents in the county and another step towards nationwide affordable childcare provision, something that Fine Gael has prioritised.”

