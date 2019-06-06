Longford gets ready for pro-diversity 'Meet and Greet'

Longford town are in preparation mode for a diversity 'Meet and Greet' in the town on Saturday, June 8. The event is taking place from Market Square in Longford town from 2pm and will feature some local musicians.

Organiser Tena Keown explained, “We have a couple of singers planned.

“We are going on the positivity front. We are calling it a meet and greet, where you get to meet other people from the town that you wouldn’t normally meet.”

Rather than condemning anything negative that was said about Longford in recent times, the focus of this meet and greet is to promote the wonders of diversity in Longford. The main themes of the event are equality, diversity and positivity.

“No negativity will be tolerated at all on Saturday. We are keeping it all positive, as there will also be children there as well,” said Tena.

Tena says the event is an opportunity for people to meet neighbours, who they might never have had the chance to speak face to face with.

“Your neighbour could be there that you haven’t spoken to since you moved into the street.” she said.

Tena urged as many people to come out as possible to show their support to this Pro-Longford event.

“I hope everyone comes out, as much as possible.

“Everyone is welcome to this, it is not just a Longford event.”

The event itself will take place, weather permitting, and you can get updates via Tena’s official Facebook page here.

Also read - Longford school photo in Twitter storm shows that Ireland is 'an inclusive country'