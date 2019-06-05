Legan activist to live stream Trump protest

Community activist and Legan resident, Anna Kavanagh, is set to take in a journey to Shannon airport in Clare later today, June 05, to protest the arrival of US president Donald Trump along with thousands of other Irish citizens.

A national protest is due to take place in Dublin tomorrow, June 6, though a Shannonwatch peace camp has also being erected at Shannon Airport and will remain in place until Trump’s departure.



Protests at the airport will take place from 6pm today, Wednesday June 5, and will feature local groups such as Futureproof Clare, Shannonwatch and Extinction Rebellion Clare.



The peace camp promises to be a family-friendly anti-war demonstration. Anna Kavanagh will be live streaming portions of the protest, which you can watch here.

President Trump will arrive in Ireland today for the first time in his capacity as US president. He will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, where a number of issues such as Brexit and trade deals are said to be on the agenda.

Mr Trump is then expected to take in a trip to France for D-Day commemorations, before returning to Doonbeg for a round of golf on Friday, June 7.