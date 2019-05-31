Fine Gael in 'advanced' talks with 'Pott' to secure control of Longford County Council

Fine Gael are in advanced negotiations with newly elected Independent Cllr Turlough 'Pott' McGovern in a bid to seize control of Longford County Council, the Leader understands.

The deal, should it be signed, would override a previous pre-election arrangement which had been provisionally agreed between the council's three outgoing Independents Mark Casey, Gerry Warnock and Mae Sexton.

The Leader broke details of that accord over the weekend as counting for the local elections got underway at Edgeworthstown's St Mary's Community Centre.

However, when it was confirmed Ms Sexton had lost her seat negotiations over a fresh deal took place with much of that focus centred on the poll topping exploits of Turlough McGovern in Granard.

It's understood the broad details of an agreement with Cllr McGovern have been agreed in a move which would see the north Longford farmer occupy the cathaoirleach's role for one of the year's of the council's upcoming five year term.

It's also expected that Cllr Micheal Carrigy will assume the chair for the first 12 months as deliberations continue with Fianna Faíl over the control of the county's three municipal districts.

Fine Gael chiefs have until next Friday to broker a deal when the newly formed council holds its annual general meeting.