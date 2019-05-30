Longford County Council give green light to Omniplex to demolish existing cinema building

Cinema giants Omniplex have moved a step closer to their plans to create a multi million euro retail and entertainment complex in Longford town after Longford County Council gave the green light to the proposed demolition of the firm's existing cinema building.

The plans, which are subject to eight conditions, provide for the construction of a new urban space at the river walk level connected to Bridge Street by an external staircase to a new main entrance at the Riverside Shopping Centre.

Formerly known as Longford Shopping Centre, Omniplex have also been given approval to introduce a retail/coffee unit at the first floor along with the construction of two retail units totalling 225 sq metres in size at the upper level.

As well as that, eight light features with feature canvas awnings are provided alongside a new vertical glazed element to the west elevation of the existing shopping centre entrance atrium.

Further details to follow. See next week's Longford Leader for more.