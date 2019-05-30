Viewmount House chef named Leinster winner of ‘Eggs for Anytime’ competition

Viewmount House in Longford has been announced as the Leinster winner in the ‘Eggs for Anytime’ Chef Competition.

The competition, run by Bord Bia and the Irish Egg Association, invited chefs from around the country to embrace the culinary versatility of eggs and create a recipe with Bord Bia Quality Assured eggs that would feature on their restaurant menu, outside of breakfast and brunch.

Viewmount House in Longford was the recipient of the Leinster Award for their Six Minute Egg and Jerusalem Artichoke, the award was accepted by Head Chef Marcio Laan.

He said, “We really believe in sourcing local produce and utilising in-season and quality ingredients such as Bord Bia Quality Assured Eggs in our restaurant.

“We are so delighted to have been recognised and awarded Leinster winner in this prestigious competition.”

The Winning recipe: Six-minute egg and Jerusalem Artichoke (Serves 4)

Ingredients

6 Jerusalem artichokes, peeled

1 tb spoon of dashi vinegar or white wine vinegar

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tsp coriander seeds,

4 Bord Bia Quality Assured eggs

4 slices whole meal sourdough

1 tbsp olive oil

50g mixed leaves

2 tbsp basil pesto

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Method

Bring a small saucepan of salted water to the boil over a high heat, reduce the heat slightly and place the artichokes into the water and gently simmer for 15-20 minutes until cooked through. Remove from the water and dice into ½cm pieces.

Place in a small bowl along with the vinegar, sugar, 1 teaspoon sea salt and coriander seeds and leave to pickle for at least two hours or overnight.

Bring a small saucepan of water to the boil and add the eggs for 6 min, cool them down in ice water to prevent further cooking, carefully peel off the shell.

Heat a griddle pan over a high heat, brush the sourdough on each side with the olive oil and toast on the heated griddle pan for 1-2 minutes on each side or until charred.

Place a slice of sourdough onto each plate. Top with some mixed leaves, an egg, the pickled Jerusalem artichokes and a drizzle of pesto.