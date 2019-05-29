Woman (71) dies after Longford road crash

Gardaí are treating the death of a woman in her 70s in a single vehicle car accident in Longford town this afternoon as a tragic incident.

The woman, aged in her early 70s, passed away this afternoon following a single vehicle collision at the Strokestown roundabout on the outskirts of Longford town.

A number of ambulances attended the scene and the woman, who was the only injured party in the incident, was brought to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The scene remains closed currently for a Garda technical examination.

The Leader understands the woman is from the Tarmonbarry area.

Gardaí say they are treating the episode as a tragic incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 12:45pm and 1pm to contact them. We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570.