Murtagh and Reilly elected to complete Granard MD election count
Newly elected Fine Gael Cllr Garry Murtagh is hoisted aloft by supporters in Edgeworthstown's St Mary's Community Centre after his election was confirmed
Fine Gael's Garry Murtagh and Fianna Fáíl's PJ Reilly have both been elected to the Granard Municipal District following a mammoth ninth count in Edgeworthstown this morning.
The pair join Turlough 'Pott' McGovern (Ind) and Micheal Carrigy and Paraic Brady (both Fine Gael) after nine counts.
COUNT NINE:
Murphy, Joe (FF) +143 708
Murtagh, Garry (FG) +143 1123
Reilly, PJ (FF) +41 1070
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on