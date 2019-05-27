Fine Gael's Paul Ross tops Ballymahon municipal district poll on first count
Independent Cllr Mark Casey also elected on first count
Fine Gael's Paul Ross has topped the Ballymahon electoral area poll and been followed over the line by Independent Cllr Mark Casey.
Both were elected on the first count as the pair exceeded the 949 quota.
It was the first occasion any inkling into the outcome of the Ballymahon electoral area was made known as counting entered its third day in Edgeworthstown.
Ballymahon Electoral Area Count One:Electorate: 11, 204
Total Poll: 6,732
Valid Poll: 6,638
Quota: 949
Spoiled votes: 94
Cahill, Mick (FF) 747
Casey, Mark (Ind) 995
Duffy, Brigid (FF) 501
Farrell, Gerard (FG) 622
Kenny, John (FF) 419
McMonagle, Charlie (Ind) 181
Moran, Tony (Ind) 325
Murray, Colm (FG) 633
O'Toole, Pat (FF) 669
Ross, Paul (FG) 1,217
Ryan, Geraldine (SF) 196
Walsh PJ (Ind) 133
Both Mark Casey and Paul Ross have been elected on the first count
*Paul Ross' surplus of 268 votes now being distributed
