Fine Gael's Paul Ross tops Ballymahon municipal district poll on first count

Fine Gael's Paul Ross has topped the Ballymahon electoral area poll and been followed over the line by Independent Cllr Mark Casey.

Both were elected on the first count as the pair exceeded the 949 quota.

It was the first occasion any inkling into the outcome of the Ballymahon electoral area was made known as counting entered its third day in Edgeworthstown.

Ballymahon Electoral Area Count One:Electorate: 11, 204

Total Poll: 6,732

Valid Poll: 6,638

Quota: 949

Spoiled votes: 94

Cahill, Mick (FF) 747

Casey, Mark (Ind) 995

Duffy, Brigid (FF) 501

Farrell, Gerard (FG) 622

Kenny, John (FF) 419

McMonagle, Charlie (Ind) 181

Moran, Tony (Ind) 325

Murray, Colm (FG) 633

O'Toole, Pat (FF) 669

Ross, Paul (FG) 1,217

Ryan, Geraldine (SF) 196

Walsh PJ (Ind) 133



Both Mark Casey and Paul Ross have been elected on the first count



*Paul Ross' surplus of 268 votes now being distributed