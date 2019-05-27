Fine Gael's Gerry Hagan looks set to claim second Longford MD seat as Fianna Fáil's Uruemu Adejinmi exits race

Fine Gael's Gerry Hagan is closing in on securing the second seat in the Longford Municipal District after Fianna Fáíl's Uruemu Adejinmi exited on the seventh count.

Cllr Hagan, who moved from the Granard municipal district to Longford municipal district in the lead up to the local elections, is just 14 votes away from reaching the required 838 quota after Seamus Gallagher's 201 votes were distributed.



Uruemu Adejinmi's 292 votes will be distributed among the remaining eight candidates and there are six seats remaining to be filled.

Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty remains the only candidate elected.



With six seats left to be filled there are six candidates who are on 695 votes or more and they are Gerry Hagan 824 (Fine Gael), Peggy Nolan 808 (Fine Gael), John Browne 767 (Fine Gael), Gerry Warnock 756 (Independent), Seamus Butler 737 (Fianna Fáil) and Martin Monaghan 695 (Fianna Fáil) in that order.



COUNT SEVEN

Adejinmi Uremu (FF) +8 292

Browne, John (FG) +21 767

Butler, Seamus (FF) +19 737

Hagan, Gerry (FG) +36 824

Keown, Tena (SF) +7 418

Monaghan, Martin (FF) +50 695

Nolan, Peggy (FG) +12 808

Sexton, Mae (Ind) +14 510

Warnock, Gerry (Ind) +20 756

*Ms Adejinmi's 292 votes are presently being distributed.