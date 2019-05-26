Longford MD local election count two
Results of the second count have just been announced here in Edgeworthstown with Joe Flaherty's surplus votes being distributed among candidates and Julia O'Reilly and George Breaden being eliminated from the race.
Full results below:
Electorate: 12,356
Invalid poll: 112
Valid poll: 6701
Quota: 838
Adejinmi Uremu (FF) 248 +17 (265)
Breaden George (Ind) 14 +1 (15)
Browne John (FG) 692 +14 (706)
Butler Seamus (FF) 656 +44 (700)
Cooney Gerard (FG) 133 +4 (137)
Flaherty Joe (FF) 1053
Gallagher Seamus (Ind) 156 +5 (161)
Hagan Gerry (FG) 730 +18 (748)
Keown Tena (SF) 356 +13 (369)
Monaghan Martin (FF) 576 +33 (609)
Nolan Peggy (FG) 741 +22 (763)
O'Reilly Julie (Ind) 28 +1 (29)
Reilly Tony (Ind) 89 +2 (91)
Sexton Mae (Ind) 474 +10 (484)
Smyth Barbara (PBP) 96 +1 (97)
Warnock Gerry (Ind) 659 +30 (689)
Breaden, George and O'Reilly, Julie both eliminated
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on