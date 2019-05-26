Longford MD local election count two

Results of the second count have just been announced here in Edgeworthstown with Joe Flaherty's surplus votes being distributed among candidates and Julia O'Reilly and George Breaden being eliminated from the race.

Full results below:

Electorate: 12,356

Invalid poll: 112

Valid poll: 6701

Quota: 838

Adejinmi Uremu (FF) 248 +17 (265)

Breaden George (Ind) 14 +1 (15)

Browne John (FG) 692 +14 (706)

Butler Seamus (FF) 656 +44 (700)

Cooney Gerard (FG) 133 +4 (137)

Flaherty Joe (FF) 1053

Gallagher Seamus (Ind) 156 +5 (161)

Hagan Gerry (FG) 730 +18 (748)

Keown Tena (SF) 356 +13 (369)

Monaghan Martin (FF) 576 +33 (609)

Nolan Peggy (FG) 741 +22 (763)

O'Reilly Julie (Ind) 28 +1 (29)

Reilly Tony (Ind) 89 +2 (91)

Sexton Mae (Ind) 474 +10 (484)

Smyth Barbara (PBP) 96 +1 (97)

Warnock Gerry (Ind) 659 +30 (689)



Breaden, George and O'Reilly, Julie both eliminated