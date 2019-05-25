Longford farmer who died in tragic accident will be laid to rest in Aughnacliffe on Monday

Longford farmer, David Norris, who died in a tragic accident on Thursday, May 23 will be laid to rest in Aughnacliffe on Monday, May 27.

It is believed that Mr Norris was fatally injured by an animal and Gardaí in Granard and the Health & Safety Authority both launched investigations into the accident which occurred at Rathmore, Aughnacliffe.

Paying tribute to the deceased, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Luie McEntire said Mr Norris was someone who lived for the outdoors.

Cllr McEntire said, "David was a real gentleman. He had two interests - farming and football.

"David was just salt of the earth. He had such an interest in cattle and his land.

"It's just really sad."

Mr Norris is the youngest son of the late Joseph and Marjorie Norris (Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford) and he is the beloved brother of Bill, Richard, Doreen and Joe, caring brother-in-law of Vera, the late Sylvia, Davy and Eileen, loving uncle to nieces and nephews; will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and neighbours.

He lay in reposing at his residence earlier today, Saturday, May 25, from 1pm to 9pm and he will also lie in repose at his residence tomorrow, Sunday, May 26 from 1pm to 7pm.

Funeral Service takes place on Monday, May 27 at 2pm at Gowna Church of Ireland, Gowna, Co Cavan followed by committal at St Thomas's, Colmcille, Aughnacliffe.