Tragic north Longford farmer was "a real gentleman"

A north Longford man who lost his life in a tragic farm accident yesterday (Thursday), has been described as a "real gentleman".

Aughnacliffe man David Norris is believed to have lost his life died following an incident with a cow at around 4:30pm.

This afternoon, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Luie McEntire said Mr Norris was someone who lived for the outdoors.

"I used to AI cows for him," he said.

"He was a real gentleman. He had two interest-farming and football.

"David was just salt of the earth. He had such an interest in cattle and his land.

"It's just really sad."