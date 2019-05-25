Risky move swapping from Granard MD to Longford MD pays off for Gerry Hagan

It was a risky move for Gerry Hagan when he decided to run in Longford Municipal District following his time as a councillor in Granard MD but it's a risk that has certainly paid off as Hagan mopped up votes across the district with final tallies putting him firmly in second place behind Joe Flaherty.

Speaking to the Longford Leader this afternoon, Hagan said he's thrilled that he took the risk.

"I'm over the moon. It hasn't been easy coming in there from a different area. I was co-opted as a councillor last year into the Granard Municipal area. It's a big deal coming into Longford Muncipal area where you have six very strong councillors, so I'm absolutely over the moon."

