Make-up award 'a dream come true' for Carrickboy's Emer

Emer Dooley from Carrickboy, a local businesswoman and owner of The Beauty Institute in Atlone, has been named the winner of the Training Academy of the Year category at the Irish Make-Up Awards 2019.

The second annual Irish Make-Up Awards took place at Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel on Sunday, May 12, and the winners were chosen by members of the Irish public. They were chosen for their talent, creativity and impeccable customer service.

Although the competition was fierce, The Beauty Institute won the Training Academy of the Year category.

Emer said of the win, “It means the absolute world to have won. I opened the institute in 2012, and it’s the first award of this kind that we have won. We were a finalist in the same category last year, so to have won this year is a dream come true.

“I am fortunate enough to have a fantastic team of tutors and the support from our students and graduates is phenomenal,” she concluded.

