Judge asks Longford woman on counterfeit notes charge: 'You expect me to believe that when you don't yourself?'

A woman who denied she had any knowledge of being in possession of counterfeit money was told by a judge last week: “You expect me to believe that (when) you don't even believe it yourself?”

Helen Nevin, of 67 Farnagh, Longford initially pleaded guilty to being found with a fraudulent €50 note at Centz, Athlone Road, Longford on April 21 2018.

However, when the defendant opted to have her case dealt with at District Court level instead of the higher Circuit Court, she insisted she had no knowledge of having the money in her possession.

“I was with my sister Mary Ann and to me I thought it was real money,” she said.

“I don’t know where I got it from. It must have been some shop.

“I wouldn’t go in with no dud €50 note.”

Judge Seamus Hughes said Ms Nevin’s explanation for being caught with the counterfeit money was simply not plausible.

“Helen, you are a very nice person and you expect me to believe that?” Judge Hughes asked.

“Sure, you don’t even believe it yourself.

“Do you know I can give you 12 months in prison?”

Ms Nevin, though, continued to repeat her denials of what had occurred.

“I don’t know. All I know is there had to be €50s in my purse. I had three of them and €100 as well.”

Asked about Ms Nevin’s previous record, Sgt Mark Mahon said Ms Nevin had 18 prior convictions, 14 of which were for theft related offences.

In defence, solicitor John Quinn said notwithstanding that record, his client was doing her best to steer clear of any garda attention.

“In fairness, she (Ms Nevin) has kept out of trouble for a long number of years,” he said.

Ms Nevin followed that up by once again insisting her innocence, adding: “I have never done duds in my life.”

Judge Hughes expressed his concern over Ms Nevin’s version of events and hinted at what would likely unfold should he be seen to exercise his discretion in the case.

“You know, you will probably go back to your house this evening and have a good laugh at Judge Hughes with your friends and say: ‘See how he believes my lies’.”

In determining his ruling, Judge Hughes fined Ms Nevin €250 for the Section 6 charge while a second Section 34 charge was taken into consideration.

Before Ms Nevin left the court, Judge Hughes jokingly asked her if she had any further counterfeit notes in which to account for the services of Mr Quinn.

“You can’t give Mr Quinn any of those €50s to pay his fee?” Judge Hughes quipped.

“Is there any more under the pillow case?”