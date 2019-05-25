Man 'held hands up' over Lanesboro drugs search

A Roscommon man who was found to be in possession of over €300 worth of drugs after gardaí raided a house in south Longford over three years ago, has been fined over the incident by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Paul Glynn, Kinnity, Fourmilehouse, Roscommon was present in a house at St Anne’s, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Co Longford along with two other people when a search was undertaken on November 21 2015.

Sgt Mark Mahon said gardaí had executed a search warrant on the day and found three people in the house, one of whom was the accused.

During the course of the search, €140 worth of cannabis, €140 worth of cocaine and €60 of MDMA were uncovered.

When asked as to who owned the drugs, Sgt Mahon said: “Mr Glynn held up his hands and admitted it was his.”

Sgt Mahon also revealed the reason the prosecution had taken so long to come to court was because Mr Glynn had left the country thereby preventing summons’ to be served.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said at the time his client had allowed his life to “go into completely the wrong place” and was keeping bad company.

“He has now severed his links to these people and went to the UK to wean himself off drugs,” he said.

Evidence of the turnaround in his personal circumstances, Mr Gearty added, could be seen in the fact his client had started a small dry lining business.

Mr Gearty said Mr Glynn had come to court with “€350 in his pocket” with Judge Hughes accepting the monies by way of a fine for the cocaine charge to be paid forthwith.

The two other charges for possession of cannabis and MDMA were taken into consideration.