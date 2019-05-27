Longford family to walk 2.4million steps for the Mater

The Connell family from Drumlish/Ballinamuck are in the closing stages of a fundraiser they have organised in aid of the Mater Foundation.

There are eight members of the family taking part, one of which is participating from New York, and they are doing it all in honour of their Granny Maureen, who recently passed away suddenly. The fundraiser will see each family member walking in excess of 10,000 steps each, every single day for the month of May. This equates to just over 2.4million steps in total, a huge feat.

“Granny Maureen passed away quite suddenly. So now we are doing it in her memory.” Alice Connell told the Leader.

“Eight members of our family are doing this including Natalie in NYC for Granny, a much loved and inspirational lady, truly loved by her family.” she added.

To date, the team raised in excess of their target of €4,000, a figure that is expected to climb further before the month is out. They admitted their shock at the success of the venture.

Alice said, “We thought if we reached €700/€800 we would be doing well, but we have gone over €4000 now.

“People have just been so good.” she added.

The Mater Foundation have issued a message of thanks to the family for their efforts thus far.

“Thank you to everyone who is supporting the Connell Family in their fundraiser. Never underestimate the difference your support makes.” they posted on social media.

David Burns Community Fundraiser of the Mater Foundation added, “A huge thank you to the Connell Family & their supporters.

“Your incredible kindness in taking on this challenge in memory of your Granny now means that patients will benefit from the best possible care. We are a public hospital and it's only thanks to the support of communities like yours that we have state-of-the-art equipment for our national services: Cancer Care, Spinal Injuries, Family Screening for SADS, Heart Surgery and Heart and Lung transplantation.

“Thank you so, so much. Please don't hesitate to read the patient stories on our page to learn about how your donations will impact people's lives.” he concluded.

The fundraiser by the Connell family will draw to a close on Friday, May 31. People can still donate to the cause via the The Connell Family fundraiser for The Mater Foundation Facebook page.