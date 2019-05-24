Calls for Longford County Council to endorse Adopt A Road Scheme to curb littering
There have been calls this week for local authority bosses to roll out an Adopt a Road scheme to clamp down on littering
Ballinalee's Cllr Micheál Carrigy has called on Longford County Council to introduce an Adopt a Road Scheme, which would encourage people to clean litter from roadsides throughout the county.
“The participating group of individuals would agree in advance a Litter Maintenance Programme with the council for an agreed number of times during the year,” he said.
Leitrim County Council have already put such a scheme in place, he added: “I’d like to see this put in place to make Longford a cleaner county. These schemes have worked in other counties and they can work here.”
Director of Services John Brannigan agreed to bring the motion before the next SPC meeting.
