Longford woman on robbery charge to be trialed in circuit court

A woman charged with robbing a female victim of her handbag at a car park in Longford town last year, has been sent forward for trial.

Frances O’Brien (23), 4 Cluain Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford was in attendance at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court where a book of evidence was served on her. Garda Liam Doherty gave evidence of serving the book with Judge Seamus Hughes being told that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented to sending Ms O’Brien forward for trial on the Section 14 charge.

They allege that on November 7 last year, Ms O’Brien robbed a woman of her handbag at Mollaghan’s Car Park, Earl Street, Longford. Among the items contained in the bag were a diary, two Chinese medication containers, an umbrella, a phone charger and travel mug, totalling an overall value of €100.

There was no objection to bail registered by the prosecution and legal aid was granted to Ms O’Brien. As is customary when sending defendants forward for trial, Judge Hughes gave Ms O’Brien the alibi warning.That means Ms O’Brien must provide to the state within 14 days details of any alibi she intends to rely on in the course of her trial.

Ms O’Brien was remanded on continuing bail until October 8 2019.