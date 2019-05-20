Roadworks to take place at Teffia Park with closures in place

Longford County Council (LCC) have confirmed that road maintenance works will take place in Teffia Park, Longford, over the next 3 day period, May 21 to 23.

The road from the junction of Teffia Park and Park Road, at Steele’s shop, to the island at the NCT will be closed to facilitate the works. This closure will remain in place for a 24 hour period.

Local access will be maintained, though road users are asked to pay attention to all signs and follow the diversion in place.

