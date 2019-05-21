Longford's Ciara Crossan wins the CoderDojo award

CoderDojo Coolest Projects was held at the RDS on Sunday May 5. This is the world’s leading technology fair for young people, with over 900 competitors from over 18 countries participating this year.

Its purpose is to inspire, enable and showcase innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship and technology skills in young innovators. Ciara Crossan (11) did Longford proud winning an award for her project in the highly competitive Senior Visual Programming category.

Four other members of CoderDojo Longford, Niamh Brady, Brian Reynolds, Juliette Barry and Rebecca Barry, were chosen to be interviewed about their projects by RTE on the Innovators Stage. Coder Dojo was launched in Ireland in 2011. Since then the CoderDojo movement has become a global phenomenon with clubs in 114 countries where young people between seven and 17 can learn how to code, develop websites, create an app or a game and explore technology in an informal, creative and social environment.

The CoderDojo movement believes that an understanding of programming languages is increasingly important in the modern world and it is better and easier to learn these skills early. The volunteer led clubs are free to participating children so nobody is denied the opportunity to avail of the benefits and be exposed to the possibilities of technology.

CoderDojo Longford hold weekly sessions from 3-5pm, Saturdays at The Attic House. Young people wishing to attend can apply for a free ticket through Eventbrite. For further information please see the CoderDojo Longford Facebook page or email CoderDojoLongford @gmail.com.

CoderDojo Longford would like to take this opportunity to thank local businesses AIB Bank and CPF Profiles for their kind support of their club. They would also like to thank the management and staff of The Attic House for granting them the use of their purpose built youth centre for their weekly sessions and Foróige for their support throughout the year.

Coder Dojo Longford is affiliated to Foróige National Youth Organisation.