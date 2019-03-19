Granard community in deep shock following tragic death of local GAA player Niall O’Hara

The community of Granard are in deep shock following the tragic passing of local GAA star and Muckerstaff resident, Niall O’Hara.

The twenty-year-old passed away suddenly on Monday, March 18, leading to tributes pouring in from throughout the region.

St Mary’s GAA club in Granard expressed their deep sadness at hearing of Niall’s passing, describing it as a huge loss to both the area and sports in Granard.



“It is not just a loss for the team, but it is a huge loss for the community. He was very much involved in the community, just as much as he was in sport,” a St Mary’s spokesperson told the Leader.



“We are all trying to come to terms with it at the minute. It is a huge loss and shock. As a club, we are there to provide any support needed by family, friends and players.”



Local Fianna Fáil councillor, PJ Reilly, described Niall's passing as ‘very tragic’.



Cllr Reilly said: "It was very tragic.

“Too many young lives have been lost in the country over the weekend and this is very sad news for Granard."

Niall was heavily involved in all things St Mary’s and was described by the club as a player with “huge prospects” in football.

Niall lined up in centre field for the club, donning the number eight jersey, and became involved in the senior set-up in recent years after representing his club and county throughout underage levels.

“He was very committed and dedicated to the blue and white of St Mary’s. He was a vital member of our underage teams for the last ten years and also represented Longford underage teams during that period,” the club said in a tribute posted on Facebook.

“Off the field, Niall was a grand young lad, liked and respected by all who knew him. He was a very friendly gasún and will be a huge loss to his family, relations, his teammates and many friends around Granard and in Maynooth College.”

The club expressed their deepest sympathies to Niall’s friends and family, noting they were proud to call him one of their own.

“Families, teams and communities are built around lads like Niall and his passing will be sorely felt by all who knew him. He was a true blue, a great Granard man, he was one of us and we were proud and lucky to call him one of our own.”

“To his parents, John and Johanna, his brothers Oisin and Liam, grandmother Ann, and extended family, we offer our sincere sympathies on your great loss... Our players, members and supporters will be there for you in your hour of need.”

Funeral Arrangements

The late Niall O’Hara will repose at his home in Muckerstaff, Granard on Wednesday, March 20 from 1pm to 9pm.



Removal takes place to St Mary’s Church, Granard on Thursday morning, March 21 for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in Granardkill Cemetery.



House is private at all other times, please.



A shuttle bus will operate from Kiernan Milling, Ballinalee Road, Granard to the wake house on Wednesday, March 20.



Predeceased by his grandfather Johnny, the late Niall O’Hara, will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Johanna and John, his brothers Oisín and Liam, grandparents Anne O’Hara (Muckerstaff), Roseleen and Matthew Gorman (Monaghan), uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and his wide circle of friends and team mates. May he rest in peace.