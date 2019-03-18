Ballinalee man in 'serious condition' in hospital after Drumlish accident
Drumlish village, the scene of last night's accident in which a man in his 20s sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car.
A Ballinalee man remains in a serious condition in hospital this morning after being knocked down by a car in Drumlish yesterday evening.
The 24-year-old local man sustained serious injuries during an incident at Mary Street, Drumlish Village at approximately 8.35pm.
He was later removed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar where his condition has been described as serious.
The stretch of road remains closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and is not expected to re-open until late morning or possibly early this afternoon.
