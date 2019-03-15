Cheltenham anti-climax for Longford race fans as Presenting Percy's Gold Cup bid flounders

Longford's racing fraternity will have to wait another 12 months at least for Cheltenham glory after Presenting Percy's bid for the sport's richest prize came up short.

Philip Reynolds' stable star finished eighth in this afternoon's eagerly awaited Gold Cup as Willie Mullins long wait to end his Blue Riband hoodoo came to an end courtesy of 12/1 shot Al Bhoum Photo.

ALSO READ: Cheltenham fever in Longford as Philip Reynolds and Presenting Percy go for Gold Cup glory

Presenting Percy, who had started out as 10/3 favourite was settled towards the rear of the field by jockey Davy Russell, but in truth, never really looked like troubling those in front.

Despite a late rally, the Pat Kelly trained eight-year-old, who was having his first competitive start over fences this season, faded towards the latter stages as Paul Townend and Al Bhoum Photo stormed up the famous Cheltenham hill to claim jump racing's most coveted accolade.