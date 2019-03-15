Longford man banned from driving for three years

A man who last week pleaded guilty to drink driving has been fined €250 and banned for three years.

Maris Jansons, 33 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford, was hit with the disqualification after being pulled in by gardaí at Strokestown Road, Longford on August 31 2017.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said his client had been fully compliant with gardaí from the outset at was very much remorseful over what had occurred.

Judge Hughes, however, said he had little option but to disqualify Mr Jansons from driving for a three year period and fined him €250 to boot.

“Do not drive on Irish roads whilst disqualified otherwise you will face prison,” Judge Hughes told him.