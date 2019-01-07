Longford receives €9k 'Go For Life' funding boost

The ‘Go for Life’ National Grant Scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute almost €9,390 across 31 groups in Longford.

Nationwide over 1,000 groups will receive grants totalling almost €300,000.

This latest allocation brings the total grants allocated over the last 18 years to over 14,000 and the total fund allocated to date is €5.7 million.

The National Grant Scheme is widely recognised for its positive endeavours and encouragement of activity among older people.

Brendan Griffin, Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, said the funding has not only supported older people, but empowered their age group to get more active more often.

“These allocations enable groups across Ireland to achieve activity goals for thousands of older people,” he said.

Minister Griffin added, “Programmes like ‘Go for Life’ are a great way to bring the National Physical Activity Plan into people’s lives. They provide an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity. I am delighted to see that almost €300,000 has been allocated by Sport Ireland to the Go for Life grants to over one thousand groups this year.

“This means that 30,000 older people will take part in sport and physical activity as a direct result of this grant scheme. This scheme is a wonderful way of promoting increased participation for older people.”

John Treacy, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, said the ‘Go for Life’ initiative continues to power ahead as a valuable resource in getting more older people active.

“We never cease to be amazed by the popularity and enthusiasm for the ‘Go for Life’ programme,” he said.

“Sport Ireland, along with our partner Age & Opportunity work tirelessly to deliver opportunities and grants to as many deserving clubs and groups as is possible. There has never been a greater focus on being active and understanding the benefit of keeping fit, and ‘Go for Life’ is indicative of that appetite in older age-groups.”

The number of people who will take part in activities funded by the 2018 grant scheme is over 30,000. The investment provided by the grant will be subsidised by over 77% of groups and participants. The number of grants allocated exceeds 1000 for the sixth time and the percentage of successful applicants is 92%.

Karen Smyth, CEO of Age & Opportunity, said the funding was an important milestone in keeping older age groups healthy and active.

The successful Longford groups are: Ballymahon Day Care and Resource Centre Ltd, Dolmen Failte Services, Costello's Care Centre, Edgeworthstown ARA, Club 89 ARA, Club 91 ARA, Arthritis Ireland Longford Branch, Moydow ICA, Coolamber ICA, Hillside Club ARA, Lanesboro ICA, Longford Town ICA, Drumlish Community Association, Longford Sports Partnership, Longford Bowling Club, Club Fifty Five, Our Lady’s Manor, Longford ARA, Longford Town Men's Shed, Granard ICA, Newtowncashel ICA, Ardagh ICA Longford, Newtownforbes ICA, Legan ICA, Drumlish Ballinamuck Women's Shed, Drumlish Ballinamuck Men's Shed, Ballinamuck ICA, Alzheimer Society of Ireland Longford, Kenagh ICA, Newtownforbes Senior Citizens Club ARA, Longford COPD Support Group.