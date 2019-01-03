Successful Local Link pilot could see service extended to other parts of Longford

Cllr Micheàl Carrigy is calling on Minister Shane Ross to extend the Local link evening and weekend service to more areas in Longford/Westmeath in 2019.

Cllr Carrigy who is a member of Longford/Westmeath Rural Transport said the pilot on the Granard/Longford route which started in July has made a very positive impact since introduced.

Cllr Carrigy who is also working on a service for Longford town believes taxpayers in the rural counties are entitled to a certain level of a subsidised bus service as the cities recieve at present.

RTÉ Radio 1 Drivetime reporter John Cooke visited Longford recently to learn more about the service. He travelled on the Granard - Longford Local Link bus, 865, which travels via Ballinalee and Ennybegs. The return fee for a trip between Granard and Longford town is €10.

Mr Cooke said passengers were in good spirits and feel that better promotion of the service would increase demand.

