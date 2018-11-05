Longford Gardaí issue warning as fraudsters steal money from unsuspecting victim's bank account

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public over the latest bogus phonecall scam after fraudsters stole a significant sum of money from a victim's bank account earlier today (Monday).

The latest scam, which an account holder from Co Longford succumbed to, involved an unidentified caller purporting to be from Revenue asking for the disclosure of bank details.

In other cases which have been reported recently, the calls involve the caller demanding the immediate payment of a tax bill or stating that a criminal case is being taken against the individual.

Gardaí have declined to comment on how much money was taken from the victim's bank account, but the Leader understands it to be sizeable sum.

That has prompted gardaí to issue a warning to the wider public to be on the guard against any such calls and to contact them immediately if they become subject to any such activity.

Concerns surrounding the latest phone scam to emerge locally comes just days after the Leader revealed how gardaí were also investigating a similar hoax where at least two members of the public had been contacted by suspected fraudsters urging them to transfer money to an unidentified bank account.

