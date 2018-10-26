Longford Gardaí issue warning over bogus financial scam

Gardaí are urging members of the public to be on their guard against a dubious phonecall scam urging people to transfer money to an unidentified bank account.

The warning was issued after a number of local financial institutions made contact with gardaí to reveal how at least two individuals had been asked to cede to the request following phone calls which had been made to their homes.

Gardaí are urging anyone who receives such calls, the bulk of which appear to be made in the early morning or late at night, to desist and report any incidents without delay.

Meanwhile, gardaí are also advising motorists to take additional care on the roads ahead of the October Bank Holiday weekend.

The advice comes as weather temperatures are expected to fall ahead of the clocks going back tomorrow (Saturday) night.