Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to address Longford public meeting on crime prevention

Newly appointed Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will address next Monday's meeting of the Longford Joint Policing Committee in Ballymahon.

The theme of the public gathering will be ‘Crime Prevention’ and it will be his the Commission's first official visit to the county since his recent appointment.

Josephine Feehily, Chair of the Policing Authority, will also address the meeting which takes place on Monday, November 5 at 7pm in Ballymahon Community Library.

A representative from Muintir na Tíre will also speak on the issue of Crime Prevention and outline details of the Community Text Alert Programme.