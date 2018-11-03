Longford District Court: Man claims he was hit with a hammer

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged with assault had his case adjourned following a short hearing into the matter.

Ridas Labinas (30), 3 Eden Court, Athlone Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with assaulting Marius Akrimas and causing him harm at Eden Court, Athlone Road, Longford on January 7, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court the first witness in the case, Mr Akrimas, told how he was assaulted by the defendant with what he believed was a hammer and a knife.

The witness said he and his brother had been drinking with the defendant for about two hours when the assault occurred.

“I remember that I was beaten with a hammer on the back of my head and then he went into the kitchen got a knife and took it to my fingers,” Mr Akrimas continued.

“I was afraid; I went outside and my brother called the police.”

The court went on to hear that shortly afterwards an ambulance arrived at the scene and the injured party received medical attention.

He was subsequently taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

Photographic evidence in respect of the injured party’s injuries were then submitted to the court.

“The hammer damaged my head and the knife damaged my finger,” Mr Akrimas then recalled.

“I remember when the fight happened, his wife was between me and him and she tried to stop him from attacking me.

“I then went outside.”

Frank Gearty, meanwhile, said in mitigation that his client never used a knife and the incident had in fact occured because of the “drunken behavior of the witness and his brother”.

He also added, “Gardaí took six months to question the defendant in respect of the incident”.

Judge Hughes subsequently adjourned proceedings until January 22 next to allow for another witnesses in the case to make herself available to the court.