Longford votes Yes in blasphemy referendum

Voters in the Longford Westmeath Constituency have voted overwhelmingly in favour of removing blasphemy as an offence in the Irish Constitution.

There was a total valid poll of 37,656 in Longford and Westmeath, as revealed at the count late on Saturday night.

A whopping 60 per cent of that figure (22,637 constituents in total) voted in favour of the proposal, with 40 per cent (a total of 15,008 voters) opting to vote 'No'.

Nationally, the result from Friday's referendum shows that 64.85 per cent (a total of 951,650) voted in favour or changing the blasphemy law, while 35.1 per cent (515,80) voted against the change.

Currently, the Irish Constitution states that blasphemy is a criminal offence, and is defined as such in the Defamation Act of 2009.

However, the overwhelming result from Friday's referendum means that laws will change and blasphemy will no longer be considered a crime.

Read Also: Higgins re-elected but Longford voters back Casey