Longford authors feature in An Post Irish Book Awards

An Post has announced this year's nominees for its Irish Book Awards.

The list features two books that were launched in Longford Library last spring.

'The Cow Book' by Killoe author John Connell has been in the best sellers list for most of this year and was nominated in the Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year category.

Dervla McTiernan, who launched her book in Longford Library last March, has been nominated in RTE Radio One's The Ryan Tubridy Listener's Choice category and the Irish Times Crime Fiction Book of the Year category.

To vote for these local authors in this year's awards, visit www.irishbookawards.irish.