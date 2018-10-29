Funeral arrangements announced for late Longford concert promoter John Reynolds

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the late John Reynolds, the renowned music promoter John Reynolds who died suddenly at his home last Thursday, October 25.



John (52), of Milltown, Dublin/ Longford, will repose at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road, Dublin 4 (D04 X446) on Wednesday, October 31 from 5pm until 8pm.



Removal takes place on Thursday, November 1 to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Described as ‘a beloved and cherished brother and friend’, John, is predeceased by his parents Jim and Anne. Deeply mourned by Angela, James, Orlagh, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews James, Alex, Jack, Tom, James, niece Georgia, his POD family, relatives and friends.



May he rest in peace.

Also read: Many tributes to 'visionary Longford concert promoter' John Reynolds (52)