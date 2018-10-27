Longford Westmeath returning officer moves to resolve uncertainty over blasphemy referendum count figures

Doubts over the accuracy of the final results delivered in the Longford Westmeath blasphemy referendum have been cleared up by the constituency's returning officer tonight.

As reported earlier this evening, the validity of the final declaration had been called into question after final calculations showed an 11 vote distinction between the number of yes and no votes that ultimately made up the total valid poll number.

At this evening's count, returning officer Brídín Concannon revealed the total valid poll to be 37,656.

Yet, when the overall Yes (22,637) and No (15,008) totals were totted up, the final figure came to 37,656, some 11 votes larger than the 37,645 estimated total.

Ms Concannon has since contacted the Leader to clarify the total valid poll was in fact 37,645 and thereby bringing an end to any lingering confusion over the result's authenticity.