Casey's lead proves shortlived as Westmeath tallies overturn Longford support

In the wake of Longford voters giving their backing to businessman Peter Casey, incumbent Michael D Higgins appears to have turned that around on foot of tallies taken in the Westmeath end of the constituency.

According to latest tally figures from over 60 per cent of boxes, Mr Higgins polled 47.4 per cent with Mr Casey back on 31.8 per cent.

One of the biggest surprises came in terms of turnout numbers and the lack of engagement the campaign had with the electorate.

In a box taken from the Mullingar area, just 207 people exercised their democratic right out of a total 782 that were eligible to vote.

Count staff have since gone on lunch and are expected to resume within the next hour.

A final result is not expected until mid afternoon at the earliest.