Surprise in Longford as voters back Casey over Higgins

Businessman Peter Casey has outperformed Michael D Higgins in the Longford end of the constituency, tally figures show.

According to figures taken from tallies this morning, the Irish American tycoon secured 37.41 per cent of the vote with Mr Higgins on 37.1.

Those results mirror the surprising last minute support which came Mr Casey's way in the last days of the campaign.

Evidence of that was demonstrated in a number of boxes in the county where Mr Casey notched significant victories over his nearest rival.