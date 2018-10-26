Non public roads and laneways in Longford set for €220k LIS cash injection

Longford is to receive over €200,000 in State aid under the Government's Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), bringing to almost €500,000 the overall amount allocated to the county this year.

ALSO READ: LIS to net €250k injection into Longford roads

Minister for the Office of Public Works, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran delivered details of the roll-out this afternoon on foot of confirmation from the Department of Rural Affairs.

Approximately €222,217 has been set aside for improvement works to private laneways and non public roads under the scheme in a move Mr Moran insisted will be for the betterment of rural communities right across the county.

"These roads are not under the normal maintenance of the Local Authorities but are a vital artery for people living in rural areas," he said.

"This brings to €20 million, the amount allocated to the Scheme in 2018. Over €37 million has been allocated towards the scheme since Minister Ring re-introduced it last year.

"Over 1,100 rural roads have been improved since last year. The funding being announced today will result in hundreds more being improved.

"This scheme is a lifeline for people living in rural areas because it directly improves their access to and from their homes and farms.

"Many people living in rural areas use these roads on every journey they take, so when these roads fall into disrepair, it has a significant impact on them."



