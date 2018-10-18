Gardaí look for clues into Longford tool theft raids

An estimated €500 worth of tools were taken by thieves during an overnight raid at a hardware store in Ballymahon last week.

Gardaí believe the culprits gained access to the property via its roof sometime overnight between last Thursday night and early on Friday morning.

It represents the latest incident in apparent farmyard cum machinery thefts to have been reported and consequently investigated by gardaí in recent weeks.

A 12x5 ft Hudson cattle trailer, together with a Honda generator and Jetwash powerwasher were reportedmissing from farm buildings in the locality of Shroid over the course of last Tuesday night (October 9) and Wednesday morning.

Gardaí, meanwhile, are also looking to advance ongoing enquiries into a number of break-ins of various sheds and outhouses in the greater Ballinalee and Edgeworthstown areas.

Several properties were targeted during the early hours of last Wednesday morning with a string of garden machinery being reported missing by their owners.

Among the items taken included garden strimmers and other tools.

Anyone with information in connection to the Ballinalee and Edgeworthstown thefts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

Similarly, witnesses to the Ballymahon and Shroid incidents are asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.