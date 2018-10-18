Family fun at Longford's Aisling Children's Arts Festival Open Day this weekend

This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the Aisling Festival.

The Aisling Festival Open Day is a totally free family fun day where families can enjoy a range of activities.

There are no shops on site and nothing to buy so there is no pressure on anyone attending – everything is free.

The Open Day takes place on October 21 from 2pm to 5pm at St Michael’s Boys National School, and all are welcome to attend.

All takes place indoors, either in classrooms or specially erected marquees.

There will be performances by entertainer Guido Fanzini and magician Jack Wise in the Main Hall throughout the day.

Music is a big part of the day. Music workshops will be hosted throughout the day by singer-songwriter Katie Gallagher.

The kids from the Newtownforbes Longford branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Eireann will hold their junior session as part of the open day.

Jabba Jabba Jembe which is a drumming workshop will also be held.

There are a lot of free arts and crafts workshops with a Halloween theme on the day.

Caoimhe Hennessey will hold a workshop on Creepy Crawly Crafts; Lorraine Donohoe will teach children how to make Harry Potter Spiders; and Emily Cuddy will demonstrate how to create a glitter ghost.

These are just a few of the workshops on offer - there will be many more.

Coder Dojo will be there demonstrating some cool tech stuff.

The Longford Girl Guides will be paying a visit to the Festival.

There are many different carnival games to look forward to as well.

As usual, the kids will be queueing up to get their animal balloons from Jelly Tots and Knarky Knickers, two crazy clowns who make the most fantastic balloon animals.

There is free face painting and the kids can also get their nails painted and hair braided.

And, if you are feeling brave and energetic, there is even a climbing wall.

All the fun kicks off at St Michael’s NS from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, October 21.