Longford architect Liam Madden wades into Ballymahon Dun Áras debate

A serial objector to local planning applications has once again tabled a comically worded submission -this time against a contentious residential housing development earmarked for Ballymahon.

Longford town architect, Liam Madden has registered his disapproval to Beacon Assets Limited's plans to construct 32 houses at Dun Aras, Ballymahon.

In a one page document lodged with the Council and seen by the Leader, Mr Madden concedes that the An Bord Pleanala Inspector found the subject site to be suitable for residential development “in principle” despite going on to list four reasons as to why the new plans should be rejected.

Part one of his submission relates to what he terms 'purposive compliance with Condition Two surrounding concerns over the apparent absence of a pedestrian pathway linking the Dun Aras estate with Ballymahon's Main Street.

Under point two, entitled 'No Surrender' Mr Madden insists the entire application "should be refused permission", adding: "The only part of this new application which should be granted planning permission is the pedestrian pathway linking Dun Aras with Main Street."

Instead, Mr Madden calls for the installation of two pathways which, he says, would make the existing Dun Aras development compliant with Condition Two of the initial planning application.

In a mischievous jibe at Beacon Assets' director, local chartered engineer Mark Cunningham, Mr Madden contends a second pathway could carry a further purpose.

"It would allow the applicant to walk backways from Dun Aras through Marian Terrace to Main Street, down Main Street, turn left down the new pathway on the Ballymulvey Road and into Dun Aras again," he commented.

"In fact, the applicant could be walking backways in a circle all day long, every day."

His fourth and final grounds for lodging a submission concentrated on the long term future of Ballymahon's Intermediate footballers.

"I confidently predict that the Ballymahon Intermediate footballers will be relegated to Division 12 of the U-14 Gaelic Football League next year," he maintained, adding that he himself was a Partick Thistle supporter.

News of Mr Madden's submission follows assurances from Mr Cunningham to pay all costs for a new footpath that would link the existing Dun Áras estate and Main Street for safety reasons.

Mr Cunningham, in response, reaffirmed those assurances when contacted by the Leader, insisting that no development at the proposed site would take place until the aforementioned footpath was open to the public.

In July, An Bord Pleanála refused permission for 35 houses in Dun Áras, Ballymahon, after strong appeals were lodged by residents after planning approval had been granted by Longford County Council.