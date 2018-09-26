Developer behind contentious Ballymahon estate vows to dispel residents' disquiet

The developer behind the latest planning application for the Dun Aras estate in Ballymahon, has moved to allay residents' concerns.

As first revealed by the Leader in its issue last week, Longford based engineer Mark Cunningham re-opened the long running at the south Longford housing estate by tabling plans to build 32 houses there.

The move came after An Bord Pleanála in July rejected plans to construct 35 houses at the same location following concerns from residents in the wake of planning approval being given by Longford County Council.

This week developer, Mark Cunningham, has confirmed that he will guarantee residents that he will undertake a number of measures to ensure road and pedestrian safety if the latest planning bid is successful.

The developer has said that he will pay all costs for a new footpath to link the existing Dun Aras estate to the town's Main St. Earlier this year An Bord Pleanala turned down plans for 35 new houses at the estate after residents objected to Longford Co Council and then the national planning authority.

The developer is now back with a proposal for a reduced number of houses, 32, and the latest application also references the previous Bord Pleanala inspector's report which said that the principle of residential development on the site is acceptable.

The planning authority however took issue with the absence of a footpath linking the site and Main St and it would seem that the developer is now moving to address this issue.

As part of the new planning application Mr Cunningham said he is willing to accept a planning condition which will require him to pay for the footpath and he will also undertake to ensure that work is completed ahead of any house building.

While the Dun Áras Residents' Association welcome this news, they are still sceptical that the required works will go ahead.

“(We) have been made promises of such a footpath by many prospective local politicians and developers since the mid 1980s and despite this, there is still no path in place,” they said in a recent statement.