Thousands take in Center Parcs jobs info days in Longford ahead of major recruitment drive

Thousands of jobseekers flocked to the Sin Bin in Longford last Friday and Saturday to find out more about the 1,000 jobs on offer in Center Parcs Longford Forest, which opens its doors officially in summer 2019.

The €233m resort is recruiting staff across a wide range of departments and the two-day recruitment event invited potential employees to learn exactly how things work in the UK resorts.

ALSO READ: Jobs for local people! Storm Callum fails to deter crowds from flocking to Center Parcs Longford Forest recruitment day

“I think the beautiful thing about the roles that we create is that these are not just jobs. These are careers,” said Raj Singh-Dehal, HR & Commercial Services Director for Center Parcs UK.

“These are real opportunities for people across the age groups to come and work for us, whether they’re skilled in their particular vocation or not. We will train them.”

Recruitment for the 1,000 jobs on offer will start before the end of this year, with positions to be filled in early 2019.

“This is a great day for Longford and for the surrounding counties as well,” said Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys.

“I have to pay tribute to Center Parcs: this is a fantastic investment in Ballymahon and in this region and I think it's a vote of confidence in the area.”