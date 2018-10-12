Jobs for local people! Storm Callum fails to deter crowds from flocking to Center Parcs Longford Forest recruitment day

Storm Callum lashed Ireland with winds of up over 120kmh last night but the difficult weather didn't prevent job seekers from throughout the country descending on Longford Rugby Club in their hundreds this morning for the Center Parcs Longford Forest recruitment information days event.

Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, TD ; Minister of State Kevin 'Boxer' Moran TD ; Cllr Micheál Carrigy and Senator Gabrielle McFadden joined senior management and staff from Center Parcs to welcome potential candidates this morning to provide information on the much anticipated 1,000 permanent roles across areas like leisure, retail, catering and hospitality, and to bring to life what it’s like to work at Center Parcs.

Minister Humphreys said, "Unbelievable excitement and huge crowds at Center Parcs recruitment launch. Great to meet young people from Longford, Westmeath, Roscommon & Cavan. This is all about local jobs for local people!"

The Center Parcs Longford Forest recruitment information days, continue today, Friday, October 12 until 7pm and tomorrow Saturday, October 13 from 10am to 4pm.

Delighted to launch recruitment of 1000 jobs at Center Parcs this morning in Longford. Historic day for the midlands region! pic.twitter.com/vX47v1tzCP — Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) October 12, 2018

Unbelievable excitement and huge crowds at Center Parcs recruitment launch. Great to meet young people from Longford, Westmeath, Roscommon & Cavan. This is all about local jobs for local people! pic.twitter.com/ptyV5c5RUY — Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) October 12, 2018

The Queue has formed at @longfordrugby for the recruitment of 1000 @centreparcs Longford Forest workers . More @rtenews later today pic.twitter.com/iudR7hPrpP — Ciaran Mullooly (@ciaranmullooly) October 12, 2018

We’re here ready to openthe doors of our Recruitment Information Day this morning! Come along to Longford Rugby Club this morning to speak to members of the team and find out more about working for Center Parcs! pic.twitter.com/qmkN2qsSpb — Center Parcs Ireland (@CenterParcsIE) October 12, 2018